 Aviation sector expected to continue receiving support, given strategic value, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SUBSCRIBERS
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2021

Aviation sector expected to continue receiving support, given strategic value

Budget 2021 will likely direct fiscal efforts at sectors that have been blindsided by pandemic and are still struggling one year on, says analyst
Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

BT_20210204_PGBUDGET_4435528.jpg
The current support provided by the government to the aviation and aerospace sectors is likely to be extended until the end of this year or even next year, according to analyst Paul Yong of DBS.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

OBSERVERS expect the government to adopt a targeted approach to the hard-hit aviation sector in the upcoming Budget, with several existing relief measures including the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) likely to be extended. This is particularly so given the sector's strategic national...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 12:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies

[WASHINGTON] A social media-driven trading frenzy cooled further on Wednesday as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen...

Feb 3, 2021 11:56 PM
Government & Economy

35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is sole Covid-19 community case

[SINGAPORE] A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is the sole locally transmitted coronavirus case...

Feb 3, 2021 11:49 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics chief under fire for saying women talk too much in meetings

[TOKYO] Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics, already facing rising costs and significant public opposition to this...

Feb 3, 2021 11:43 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks boosted by earnings, hiring data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were mostly higher in early Wednesday trading following strong earnings from Amazon...

Feb 3, 2021 11:37 PM
Government & Economy

WEF meeting in Singapore moved from late May to August

THE World Economic Forum (WEF) special annual meeting in Singapore will now take place from Aug 17 to 20, several...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Reddit trading frenzy fades as Yellen summons agencies

35-year-old long-term visit pass holder from India is sole Covid-19 community case

Tokyo Olympics chief under fire for saying women talk too much in meetings

US: Stocks boosted by earnings, hiring data

WEF meeting in Singapore moved from late May to August

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for