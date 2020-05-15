You are here

Awkward greetings and long queues as Hong Kong's financiers return to work

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 11:31 AM

The greetings are awkward and the skyscraper lifts half-empty. But Hong Kong's cafes are filling and taxis are harder to find as the first wave of financial professionals return to their offices after an easing of coronavirus lockdown rules.
