You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Back me or risk 'no Brexit at all', warns PM May

Linking the fate of Britain's EU exit to her own survival in such an explicit way indicates just how precarious her position remains after her government was thrust into crisis
Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180716_BREXIT16_3501376.jpg
"My message to the country this weekend is simple: we need to keep our eyes on the prize. If we don't, we risk ending up with no Brexit at all." - British PM Theresa May (above).

London

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May warned her divided party on Sunday that there may be "no Brexit at all" if they wrecked her plan to forge a close relationship with the European Union (EU) after leaving the world's biggest trading bloc.

"My message to the country this weekend is simple: we need to keep our eyes on the prize," Mrs May wrote on Facebook. "If we don't, we risk ending up with no Brexit at all."

Linking the fate of Brexit to her own survival in such an explicit way indicates just how precarious Mrs May's position remains after her government was thrust into crisis and US President Donald Trump publicly criticised her Brexit strategy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With less than nine months to go before the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, the country, the political elite and business leaders are still deeply divided over whether Brexit should take place and, if so, how.

Mrs May doesn't yet have a Brexit deal with the EU so the British government has stepped up planning for a so-called "no deal" Brexit that could spook financial markets and dislocate trade flows across Europe and beyond.

Mrs May has repeatedly said Brexit will happen and has ruled out a rerun of the 2016 referendum, although French President Emmanuel Macron and billionaire investor George Soros have suggested that Britain could still change its mind.

In an attempt to forge a balance between those seeking a smooth Brexit and those who fear staying too close to the EU's orbit would undermine the very nature of Brexit, Mrs May sought the approval of senior ministers for her plans on July 6.

After hours of talks at her Chequers country residence she appeared to have won over her Cabinet, but just two days later David Davis resigned as Brexit secretary, followed by her foreign minister, Boris Johnson, the next day.

Mrs May called on Sunday for the country to back her plan for "friction-free movement of goods", saying it was the only option to avoid undermining the peace in Northern Ireland and preserving the unity of the United Kingdom.

Mr Davis, writing in the Sunday Times, said it was an "astonishingly dishonest claim" to say there is no worked-out alternative to Mrs May's plan. He said her plan would allow EU regulations to harm British manufacturers.

"Be in no doubt: under the government's proposal our fingers would still be caught in this mangle and the EU would use it ruthlessly to punish us for leaving and handicap our future competitiveness," Mr Davis said.

Steve Baker, a senior lawmaker who served as a deputy to Mr Davis in the Brexit ministry before resigning with his boss, said Mrs May had presided over a "cloak and dagger" plot to undermine Brexit.

Mrs May's position was further undermined by Mr Trump who said in an interview published in Rupert Murdoch's Sun newspaper on Friday that her proposals would probably kill off any chance of a post-Brexit trade deal with the world's biggest economy.

Though Mr Trump later contradicted his comments by then promising a great US trade deal, the president made clear his admiration for the 54-year-old Mr Johnson, who Mr Trump said would one day make a great British prime minister.

Steve Bannon, Mr Trump's former adviser, was even quoted by Britain's The Daily Telegraph as saying that it was now time for Mr Johnson to challenge Mrs May for her job.

"Now is the moment," The Daily Telegraph quoted Mr Bannon, Mr Trump's former strategist and a key player in his 2016 election campaign, as saying.

"If Boris Johnson looks at this... There comes an inflection point, the Chequers deal was an inflection point, we will have to see what happens," Mr Bannon added.

Mr Johnson, the face of the Brexit campaign for many, has remained silent in public since he warned in his resignation letter on July 9 that the "Brexit dream" was being suffocated by needless self-doubt.

The Daily Telegraph said Mr Johnson had re-joined the newspaper as a columnist with effect from Monday.

The extent of divisions within Mrs May's Conservative Party over Brexit will become clearer over the course of two debates in Parliament over coming days.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers are expected to use a debate on Monday on customs legislation to try to force her to harden up her Brexit plan, while a debate on trade on Tuesday will see pro-EU lawmakers push for even closer ties with the bloc.

Brexiteer rebels are unlikely to have enough support in Parliament to win a vote, but the debate will show how many in Mrs May's party are prepared to vote against her at a time when some are looking to gather the necessary numbers to challenge her leadership. REUTERS

READ MORE: Brexit White Paper alarms UK business leaders

Government & Economy

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

Brexit White Paper alarms UK business leaders

More chances for Singaporeans to interact with ministers during community visits

After no end of drama, Trump and Putin take to summit stage

May says Trump told her to 'sue the EU'

There's no subprime bubble in China's car loans

Editor's Choice

Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Oxley executives in buying spree: CEO takes 11m shares at S$3.9m
3 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
4 Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates
5 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Innovative local healthcare firms face scaling up challenges

BT_20180716_ETCARE16_3501308.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

KroniKare cuts wound diagnosis to mere seconds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening