You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bahrain heads to polls amid boycott calls

Sat, Nov 24, 2018 - 2:17 PM

[DUBAI] Bahrainis headed to the polls Saturday amid calls to boycott the parliamentary election in which dissolved opposition groups have been banned from taking part.

The country's two main opposition groups, the Shiite Al-Wefaq and secular Waad, were barred from fielding candidates, prompting renewed calls for a boycott.

The polls opened at 8am local time (0500 GMT) and are set to close at 8pm.

King Hamad in September urged voters to take part in the vote, in which officials say 293 people - including 41 women - are running for parliament.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A municipal poll coincides with the parliamentary vote.

At least six people were detained and charged this month for "obstructing the electoral process", according to statements released by Bahrain's public prosecutor.

One of the six was Ali Rashed al-Asheeri, a former member of parliament with Al-Wefaq, according to the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy.

Asheeri had tweeted that he and his family would boycott the polls.

Al-Wefaq called for a boycott of this year's parliamentary election after a law issued in June barred "leaders and members of political associations dissolved for violating the kingdom's constitution or its laws" from standing.

The tiny Gulf kingdom has been hit by ongoing unrest since 2011, when security forces crushed Shiite-led protests demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.

Opposition parties shunned the last elections in 2014, the first since the 2011 crackdown, denouncing the vote as a "farce".

Since 2011, authorities have imprisoned hundreds of dissidents - including top Shiite opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman, who headed Al-Wefaq - and stripped many of their nationality.

Amnesty International said Friday it was "gravely concerned" by Bahrain's suppression of political opposition

"Over the past two years, the crackdown in Bahrain has seen the political opposition detained, intimidated and silenced," said Devin Kenney, the rights group's Bahrain researcher, in a statement.

"We call on the authorities to stop this ongoing and escalating repression and to allow free expression of dissenting voices, including those who oppose the monarchy."

Bahraini authorities accuse Shiite Iran of provoking unrest in the kingdom. Tehran denies the allegation.

Human rights groups have frequently said cases against activists in Bahrain -- men and women, religious and secular -- fail to meet the basic standards of fair trials.

AFP

Government & Economy

Macron caught off fuard as French state missed Nissan mutiny

Huge quake edges New Zealand islands closer together

Taiwan vote spotlights social and political rifts

One African nation put the brakes on Chinese debt. But not for long.

As oil plunges, the real Opec meeting will be at next week's G20

After building spree, just how much does the Maldives owe China?

Editor's Choice

BT_20181124_LMXBRUNCH24P1_3623192.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Brunch

The dearth of engineers

BT_20181124_UWPAP24A_3626491.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Business groups positive as Heng looks set to be fourth PM

BT_20181124_WHEELOCK_3626353.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Financial system stable but global risks increasing: MAS

Most Read

1 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
2 NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018
3 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
4 Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme
5 Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

Must Read

BT_20181124_LMXBRUNCH24P1_3623192.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Brunch

The dearth of engineers

BT_20181124_UWPAP24A_3626491.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Business groups positive as Heng looks set to be fourth PM

BT_20181124_WHEELOCK_3626353.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Financial system stable but global risks increasing: MAS

file6ul1o8tlv4k1kmkyn3qn.jpg
Nov 24, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS taps unconventional data to monitor crypto market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening