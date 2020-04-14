You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April: sources

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 3:16 PM

AB_boj_140420.jpg
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will discuss further steps to ease corporate funding strains at this month's rate review to pump more money to small firms grappling with slumping sales due to the coronavirus outbreak, sources familiar with its thinking said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will discuss further steps to ease corporate funding strains at this month's rate review to pump more money to small firms grappling with slumping sales due to the coronavirus outbreak, sources familiar with its thinking said.

While discussions are still in the initial stages, possible options on the table include further increases in purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper (CP), and an expansion in the range of assets the central bank accepts as collateral in offering financial institutions loans, they said.

"Corporate funding conditions continue to worsen. The focus for the BOJ is still crisis response, not what measures it can take to reflate the economy," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"The BOJ took steps to ease corporate funding strains in March. If further measures are necessary, they will likely be discussed at April's rate review," another source said.

A third source echoed the view, adding that pledging to buy more corporate bonds and CP purchases, or expanding the range of assets the BOJ accepts as collateral "could be among options".

SEE ALSO

Thai grocery trucks get new life from coronavirus shutdown

The BOJ next meets for a rate review on April 27 to 28.

The central bank eased monetary policy last month by pledging to increase buying of risky assets, including corporate bonds and CP, and create a new loan programme to assist funding of small firms hit by the health crisis.

The measures came on top of government loan programmes offering small and mid-size companies zero-interest rates, which was part of a nearly US$1 trillion stimulus package unveiled last week to combat the pandemic's fallout.

Despite such measures, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned last week that corporate funding strains were worsening as the pandemic keeps the economic outlook "extremely uncertain".

Travel bans and social distancing policies to combat the health crisis have added to woes for Japan's economy already on the cusp of recession.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ is likely to make a rare projection this month that the world's third-largest economy will shrink in the current fiscal year that began in April, as the pandemic wrecks havoc to a fragile recovery.

Japan had 7,693 cases of infections as of Tuesday morning, excluding those from a cruise ship quarantined in February, with 146 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Philippines relaxes ban on nurses leaving for jobs overseas

Asean has to mount united response to Covid-19, should not lose sight of longer-term goals: PM Lee

Asean leaders meet online to tackle coronavirus

India nationwide lockdown extended until May 3: Modi

China's March exports slump slows to 6.6% y-o-y, imports down 0.9%

China says difficulties facing trade cannot be underestimated

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 03:30 PM
Consumer

Thai grocery trucks get new life from coronavirus shutdown

[PATHUM THANI, Thailand] Cries of "Food, here comes the food," echoed through a Bangkok neighbourhood as Wannapa...

Apr 14, 2020 03:21 PM
Consumer

AB InBev cuts dividend in half to save more than 1b euros

[NEW YORK] Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) halved its proposed dividend, which will save about one billion euros (S$...

Apr 14, 2020 03:19 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines relaxes ban on nurses leaving for jobs overseas

[MANILA] The Philippines is allowing health workers with existing overseas contracts to leave, relaxing an order...

Apr 14, 2020 03:14 PM
Consumer

China's March pork imports almost triple after pig disease

[BEIJING] China's pork imports almost tripled in March from last year, customs data showed on Tuesday, soaring to a...

Apr 14, 2020 03:12 PM
Garage

VC firms raised US$21b last quarter despite Covid-19 chaos

[SAN FRANCISCO] The spreading coronavirus pandemic has slammed tech startups, forcing dozens to shed thousands of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.