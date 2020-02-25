You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to act appropriately with eye on markets: senior official

Tue, Feb 25, 2020 - 10:35 AM

nz_boj_250262.jpg
The Bank of Japan will take appropriate steps as needed with an eye on market developments, including currency moves, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan will take appropriate steps as needed with an eye on market developments, including currency moves, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.

While the BOJ does not directly target currency moves in guiding monetary policy, it will scrutinise their impact on Japan's economy and inflation, Eiji Maeda, the central bank's executive director, told parliament.

"Whether it's yen rises or yen falls, we will take appropriate action as needed with an eye on what's behind the moves, and how they affect the economy and the long-term price trend," Mr Maeda told parliament, when asked by a lawmaker about recent yen declines.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 25, 2020 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

History repeats as sales tax hike pushes Japan toward recession

[TOKYO] Japanese housewife Matsuko Mitsui had been meaning to buy a new air conditioner for years, but it took the...

Feb 25, 2020 10:29 AM
Garage

Saudi jobseekers move into Uber gear for extra cash

[RIYADH] Burdened by a bank loan, Ibrahim Ahmed searched for years for a second job before opting for something once...

Feb 25, 2020 10:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Intuit to buy personal finances rival Credit Karma

[SAN FRANCISCO] Intuit on Monday announced a deal to buy personal finances rival Credit Karma for US$7 billion in...

Feb 25, 2020 10:22 AM
Consumer

UK farm union warns against low food standards in trade deals

[LONDON] The UK shouldn't allow imports of food that fall short of the country's own standards when it draws up...

Feb 25, 2020 10:20 AM
Stocks

After weeks holding firm, stocks finally slide

[NEW YORK] Less than a week after global markets largely shrugged off a warning from Apple that the coronavirus was...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly