You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to downgrade growth, inflation forecasts: sources

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 12:25 PM

nz_boj_201059.jpg
The Bank of Japan is expected to cut this fiscal year's economic and price forecasts when it issues fresh quarterly projections at next week's rate review, sources familiar with its thinking said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan is expected to cut this fiscal year's economic and price forecasts when it issues fresh quarterly projections at next week's rate review, sources familiar with its thinking said.

Any such downgrade is unlikely to trigger an immediate expansion of monetary stimulus, as the central bank is set to maintain its scenario that the world's third-largest economy is headed for a moderate recovery, the sources said.

"It's somewhat weaker than three months ago," one of the sources said of this fiscal year's growth projections, a view echoed by two other sources.

The main reason for the downward revision in growth is the bigger-than-expected economic slump in April-June and soft consumption during the summer, the source said.

In the current projection made in July, the BOJ expects the economy to contract 4.7 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 2021. That is more upbeat than a 6.0 per cent fall projected in this month's Reuters poll.

SEE ALSO

Reserve Bank of Australia discussed case for further easing in Oct: minutes

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The BOJ's July forecasts were compiled before the release of data that showed Japan's economy shrank an annualised 28.1 per cent in April-June, its worst postwar slump.

The nine-member board is also seen slightly trimming its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year, due largely to the impact of a government campaign offering discounts to domestic travel, the sources said.

The BOJ's current projection is for core consumer prices to fall 0.5 per cent this fiscal year.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 12:25 PM
Life & Culture

Pitt's 'Fight Club' jacket, 'Pretty Woman' boots up for sale in memorabilia auction

[LONDON] Film fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia...

Oct 20, 2020 12:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold inches lower on caution over US coronavirus aid

[BENGALURU] Gold prices eased on Tuesday, trading in narrow a range, as caution set in ahead of the deadline to...

Oct 20, 2020 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

Thai economy faces severe shocks, slow recovery: central bank chief

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy faces severe shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and a recovery is expected to take at...

Oct 20, 2020 12:09 PM
Consumer

Britain's Asda targets 2040 for net zero carbon emissions

[LEEDS, England] British supermarket group Asda on Tuesday committed itself to generating zero carbon emissions by...

Oct 20, 2020 11:59 AM
Garage

Impossible Foods launches for retail in Singapore, Hong Kong supermarkets

CONSUMERS in Singapore and Hong Kong are now able to buy the plant-based Impossible Beef directly from grocery...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

Nanofilm's listing on SGX could draw tech aspirants, spur greater diversity

Sabana Reit's trustee rejects suggestions that it was remiss in duties

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for