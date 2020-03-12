You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan watching developments, ready to respond further: Kuroda

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 12:23 PM

AB_haruhikokuroda_120320.jpg
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank was dealing with the coronavirus's impact on the economy and that he was ready to respond with further steps without hesitation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that the central bank was dealing with the coronavirus's impact on the economy and that he was ready to respond with further steps without hesitation.

After meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mr Kuroda told reporters that the two discussed the global economy and financial markets, which he described as "fluctuating wildly."

The BOJ has pumped ample liquidity into markets and conducted appropriate asset purchases, in accordance with its guidance laid out last week, Mr Kuroda said.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 01:31 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares resume fall on Thursday afternoon; STI sheds 3.8%

SINGAPORE shares remained firmly in the red as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index...

Mar 12, 2020 01:27 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar slides as Trump's virus response disappoints

[SINGAPORE] The dollar slid in another seismic shift to price in more US interest rate cuts on Thursday, after...

Mar 12, 2020 01:22 PM
Garage

PropertyGuru expands into home financing with new mortgage marketplace

REAL estate tech firm PropertyGuru has entered the home finance space with the launch of its mortgage marketplace,...

Mar 12, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's economic fundamentals strong despite virus, no VAT cut: finance ministry

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economic fundamentals remain strong and the government has no plans to cut its value-added tax...

Mar 12, 2020 12:45 PM
Garage

Cybersecurity startup Right-Hand raises US$1m in seed funding round

CYBERSECURITY startup Right-Hand has raised US$1 million in a seed funding round led by Singapore-based early-stage...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.