You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's bond holdings edge towards the size of Japan's economy

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 5:52 PM

ym-boj-270520.jpg
The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) massive stimulus programme took the size of its government bond holdings to levels roughly 90 per cent the size of the world's third-largest economy as of March, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) massive stimulus programme took the size of its government bond holdings to levels roughly 90 per cent the size of the world's third-largest economy as of March, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The increase in bond holdings underscores the massive scale of the BOJ's money printing aimed at reflating the economy and achieving its elusive 2 per cent inflation target.

The size of the BOJ's foreign currency assets also nearly quadrupled during the fiscal year that ended in March, as the central bank ramped up dollar-funding operations to cope with market strains caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The BOJ's government bond holdings rose 3.4 per cent from a year ago to 486 trillion yen (S$6.41 trillion) as of March, roughly 90 per cent the size of the country's economy, according to the central bank's earnings report for the previous fiscal year.

The pace of bond buying is likely to accelerate in the current financial year after the BOJ pledged in April to buy an unlimited amount of bonds to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Tencent seeks US$6b in bond sale as protests hit Hong Kong

Japan's government on Wednesday compiled a new US$1.1 trillion stimulus package to keep the pandemic from pushing the economy deeper into recession, which will be funded by an additional 32 trillion yen in fresh bond issuance.

The BOJ's earnings report also showed that latent profits on the central bank's holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF) narrowed to the smallest level since fiscal 2011.

The BOJ estimates that its ETF holdings will incur losses once the Nikkei stock average falls below 18,500. The Nikkei average stood around 21,400 on Wednesday.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1 per cent and the 10-year bond yield around zero via aggressive bond buying. It also buys risky assets such as ETFs to keep markets stable and pump money into the economy.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore's Infrastructure Asia, Myanmar ink deal on infrastructure collaboration

India wilts under heatwave

Li Ka-shing defends Hong Kong security law as China's right

Indonesia orders ramp up of tests in new virus hot spot in Java

533 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and permanent residents

US weighs sanctions on Chinese officials, firms over Hong Kong

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 05:42 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 14.97...

May 27, 2020 05:31 PM
Consumer

H&M sees furloughed HQ staff returning to work in July

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's H&M expects the 2,500 furloughed staff at its headquarters in Stockholm to return to work...

May 27, 2020 05:09 PM
Technology

Tencent seeks US$6b in bond sale as protests hit Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] Chinese technology giant Tencent kicked off its offer of bonds worth up to US$6 billion in Hong Kong on...

May 27, 2020 05:00 PM
Technology

ByteDance hit US$3b in net profit last year

[SAN FRANCISCO] TikTok's parent ByteDance generated more than US$17 billion in revenue and more than US$3 billion of...

May 27, 2020 04:39 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Infrastructure Asia, Myanmar ink deal on infrastructure collaboration

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Infrastructure Asia will identify suitable investors for infrastructure projects in Myanmar...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.