You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Harada says must ease more without delay if economy worsens

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 10:13 AM

BP_Bank of Japan_220519_59.jpg
Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Wednesday the central bank must ramp up monetary stimulus "without delay" if the economy deteriorates to the extent that achievement of its price target becomes difficult even in the long run.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NAGASAKI] Bank of Japan board member Yutaka Harada said on Wednesday the central bank must ramp up monetary stimulus "without delay" if the economy deteriorates to the extent that achievement of its price target becomes difficult even in the long run.

"At present, domestic demand such as capital expenditure and consumption has withstood the decline in external demand and production," Mr Harada said in a speech to business leaders in Nagasaki, southern Japan.

"But it's also true that downside risks to the economy are increasing. The impact of the consumption tax hike scheduled for October this year also is a concern," he said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

Must Read

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

May 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Unit’s ex-interim CEO suing Pine Capital for alleged discrimination and/or prejudice

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening