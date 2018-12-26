You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 1:58 PM

2018-11-19T053248Z_1309266605_RC111F3FBA60_RTRMADP_3_JAPAN-ECONOMY-BOJ.JPG
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda blamed recent instability in stock markets on growing global economic uncertainties, but said the world's third-largest economy was resilient enough to withstand any external shocks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda blamed recent instability in stock markets on growing global economic uncertainties, but said the world's third-largest economy was resilient enough to withstand any external shocks.

Conceding that it was taking longer than expected to achieve his 2 per cent inflation target, Mr Kuroda said policy makers needed to be vigilant to heightening external risks such as protectionism and slowing growth in China.

"Japan's economy is likely to continue expanding moderately. But it's necessary to bear in mind that uncertainties have recently increased with respect to developments in overseas economies," Mr Kuroda said on Wednesday.

"The stock market has been somewhat unstable. The fluctuations are partly attributable to changes in perception of various risks surrounding the global economy," he in a speech to an annual meeting of Japan's business lobby Keidanren.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kuroda, however, said Japanese and global economies are "resilient enough to endure any shock" thanks to solid US economic growth and efforts by companies to boost profitability.

He also said the BOJ must be mindful of the rising costs of prolonged monetary easing, such as the chance years of near-zero rates could hurt financial institutions' profits and discourage them from boosting lending.

"In complex times like now, what's required is to persistently continue with the current powerful easing while weighing the benefits and costs of our policy in a balanced manner," he said.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term rates at minus 0.1 per cent and the 10-year bond yield around zero per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

1.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches last 4 industrial sites under confirmed, reserved lists for 2nd-half year

Dec 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, Pacific Star, Aspen

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening