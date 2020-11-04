You are here

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says resurgence in US, European infections a concern

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 10:46 AM

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday a resurgence in coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe was among concerns regarding the overseas economic outlook.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday a resurgence in coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe was among concerns regarding the overseas economic outlook.

"There are high uncertainties over the outlook for the economy and prices, with risks skewed...

