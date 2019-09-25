You are here

Bank of Japan's Masai says ready to ease further if price momentum lost

Wed, Sep 25, 2019 - 10:19 AM

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai said on Wednesday the central bank stood ready to ease policy further without hesitation if momentum for hitting its 2 per cent price target was lost, adding she was concerned about mounting risks from overseas economies.

"My recent concern is that, amid significant downside risks concerning overseas economies, negative effects would be exerted on prices," Ms Masai said in a speech to business leaders in Mie, central Japan, posted on the BOJ's website.

She added that the BOJ would also consider all conceivable adverse and positive effects from every perspective in guiding policy.

Ms Masai, a former commercial bank executive, has voted with the majority since joining BOJ's board in 2016.

