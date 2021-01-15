You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bank of Korea holds fire on rates, seen staying put in 2021

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 9:02 AM

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged on Friday as a partial recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy allowed policymakers to stay on the sidelines.

The Bank of Korea kept the base rate steady at a historic low of 0.5 per cent, as expected by all 28 analysts in a Reuters poll.

The BOK is expected to maintain its easy monetary policy in 2021 even with the economy accelerating away from last year's pain brought on by the coronavirus.

Twenty of 23 analysts polled see the bank holding rates through the end of this year, as policymakers will want to guarantee the recovery is stable before they even consider tightening policy.

Hanging over policy deliberations are the third wave of the coronavirus currently sweeping the country, a weak jobs market and tepid inflation.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"As mentioned in BOK's previous monetary policy statement, it is vital for the bank to maintain current easy policies to support growth," said Yoon Yeo Sam, an analyst at Meritz Securities, who sees the BOK increasing rates only in the second half of 2022.

"The vaccine rollout schedule is an uncertainty but the downside risk (to growth) is not high enough to cut the growth forecast of around 3 per cent for this year."

The manufacturing-heavy economy is seen shrinking 1.1 per cent in 2020, the first contraction in 22 years, before expanding 3.0 per cent this year, according to the BOK.

While an export recovery is gaining traction, the outlook for employment and inflation is more clouded.

In his New Year message, Governor Lee Ju Yeol said he is in no hurry to take the foot off the gas to help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic, especially as new virus variants and global trade risks cloud the export-reliant economy.

Governor Lee's news conference will be broadcast at 0220 GMT.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 08:41 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Medtecs, Sunningdale Tech, First Reit, Lian Beng

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday.

Jan 15, 2021 08:31 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise ahead of US stimulus plan, New Zealand flat

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Friday as investors anticipated a US$1.9 trillion stimulus package from US...

Jan 15, 2021 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Three dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi

[JAKARTA] At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's...

Jan 15, 2021 08:23 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies in the previous session with investors watching...

Jan 15, 2021 08:22 AM
Consumer

Trump's Florida club warned over maskless New Year party

[MIAMI] President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida has received a warning from county authorities,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

Yangzijiang inks deal for 30% stake in new Chinese LNG joint venture

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

Wave of regional buyers expected to land on Sentosa Cove

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for