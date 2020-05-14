You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bankruptcy applications dip as legal reprieve takes effect

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 2:02 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sgKellyNgBT

PERSONAL bankruptcy applications in Singapore have fallen to the lowest since October 2016 after temporary provisions kicked in last month, and as non-urgent proceedings take a hiatus amid tightened lockdown measures.

160 individuals applied for bankruptcy in April, a 65 per cent dip from...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan seeks to end state of emergency for most regions; Tokyo to stay on alert

FBI seizes senator’s phone in insider trading case, report says

UK plans to cut tariffs on US agricultural imports: FT

China seen draining funds from bank system in surprise move

UN warns of global mental health crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic

France to force Web giants to delete some content within the hour

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 02:08 PM
Technology

Zoom will seek public feedback on plan for stronger encryption

[SAN FRANCISCO] Zoom Video Communications said it will share details on May 22 of its plan to offer users end-to-end...

May 14, 2020 02:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on signs of easing supply glut

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices edged higher on Thursday on signs that production cuts are easing a virus-triggered glut, but...

May 14, 2020 12:59 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines slumps to record low ahead of results release

SINGAPORE Airlines' (SIA) share price touched a 30-year low on Thursday, sinking 6.5 per cent or S$0.26 to S$3.74 by...

May 14, 2020 12:54 PM
Garage

RedDoorz offers online counselling to staff, hotel partners

SINGAPORE-BASED RedDoorz on Thursday said it is providing its employees, hotel partners and their staff free online...

May 14, 2020 12:52 PM
Garage

German venture capital firm Redstone raising US$217m fund

[BERLIN] Redstone Digital, a Berlin-based venture capital firm, is raising a 200 million-euro fund (S$307.4 million...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.