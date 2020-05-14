Bankruptcy applications dip as legal reprieve takes effect

Get our introductory offer at only
PERSONAL bankruptcy applications in Singapore have fallen to the lowest since October 2016 after temporary provisions kicked in last month, and as non-urgent proceedings take a hiatus amid tightened lockdown measures.
160 individuals applied for bankruptcy in April, a 65 per cent dip from...
