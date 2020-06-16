Beijing accuses India of crossing border, 'attacking personnel'

Indian troops patrolling the disputed border along Northern Sikkim. China on Tuesday accused India of crossing a disputed border between the two countries.

[BEIJING] China on Tuesday accused India of crossing a disputed border between the two countries, as the Indian army said three of its soldiers had been killed in violent clashes.

Tensions flare on a fairly regular basis between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over their 3,500-km border, which has never been properly demarcated.

Just recently thousands of troops were involved in clashes on the frontier in India's Ladakh region, just opposite Tibet.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters Indian troops crossed the border twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".

Beijing has lodged "strong protests and solemn representations" to Delhi, he said.

He did not make reference to any fatalities, but India said Tuesday there had been casualties "on both sides".

"We again solemnly request that India follows the relevant attitude and restrains its frontline troops," he said.

"Do not cross the border, do not provoke trouble, do not take any unilateral action that would complicate the border situation."

Last week, China said it had reached a "positive consensus" with India over resolving tensions at the border.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have sought to ease the tensions at summits over the past two years when they agreed to boost border communications between their militaries.

