You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Beijing accuses India of crossing border, 'attacking personnel'

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 4:40 PM

file6u2as0kmtuu11dtqj42z.jpg
Indian troops patrolling the disputed border along Northern Sikkim. China on Tuesday accused India of crossing a disputed border between the two countries.
PHOTO: INTERNET

[BEIJING] China on Tuesday accused India of crossing a disputed border between the two countries, as the Indian army said three of its soldiers had been killed in violent clashes.

Tensions flare on a fairly regular basis between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over their 3,500-km border, which has never been properly demarcated.

Just recently thousands of troops were involved in clashes on the frontier in India's Ladakh region, just opposite Tibet.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters Indian troops crossed the border twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".

Beijing has lodged "strong protests and solemn representations" to Delhi, he said.

SEE ALSO

US, China to each allow four weekly flights for airlines; Delta to fly next week

He did not make reference to any fatalities, but India said Tuesday there had been casualties "on both sides".

"We again solemnly request that India follows the relevant attitude and restrains its frontline troops," he said.

"Do not cross the border, do not provoke trouble, do not take any unilateral action that would complicate the border situation."

Last week, China said it had reached a "positive consensus" with India over resolving tensions at the border.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have sought to ease the tensions at summits over the past two years when they agreed to boost border communications between their militaries.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore firms made 110,000 hotline calls about safe-distancing measures

Changi Airport T5 construction to be 'paused' for at least 2 years, says Khaw

151 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

N Korea blows up liaison office on its side of border with South

Singapore household electricity consumption up 22% during 'circuit-breaker'

Trump team weighs US$1t for infrastructure to spur US economy

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 04:34 PM
Life & Culture

Bangkok on track for more green spaces with park on old train line

[BANGKOK] A new park in Thailand's capital - built on an abandoned train track - can be a model for turning the city...

Jun 16, 2020 04:28 PM
Consumer

As Tokyo reopens its nightlife, clubs become virus danger zones

[TOKYO] Tokyo's up-until-dawn nightlife scene is posing one of the biggest obstacles to reining in coronavirus cases...

Jun 16, 2020 04:27 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore firms made 110,000 hotline calls about safe-distancing measures

BUSINESSES that were affected by the safe-distancing measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic made some 110,000 phone...

Jun 16, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks surge on Fed move

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two per cent Tuesday as world markets were given a much-needed boost...

Jun 16, 2020 04:08 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares post sharpest gain in 3 months on Fed's corporate bond buying plan

[SEOUL] South Korean shares surged 5.3 per cent on Tuesday, the sharpest daily gain in nearly three months, as the U...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.