Beijing reports 13 new Covid-19 cases for June 22 vs 9 a day earlier

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BEIJING] Beijing's municipal health authority reported on Tuesday 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city for June 22, up from nine a day earlier.
The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes