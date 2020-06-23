You are here

Beijing reports 13 new Covid-19 cases for June 22 vs 9 a day earlier

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 8:55 AM

rk_beijing-testing_230620.jpg
Beijing's municipal health authority reported on Tuesday 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city for June 22, up from nine a day earlier.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a...

