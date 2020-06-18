Beijing residents rush to coronavirus test clinics as emergency rules expand

Get our introductory offer at only
[BEIJING] China's capital has mandated coronavirus tests for hundreds of thousands of people as it widens measures against a new outbreak of the disease that has sent anxious residents flooding to clinics for voluntary tests, putting a strain on the system.
Crowds of masked people waiting...
