Beijing shuts markets after second day of new Covid-19 cases

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 10:00 PM

The new cases on Friday involved two men working at a meat research centre who had recently visited the markets, state media said. It was not immediately clear how they were infected.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Beijing shut six major wholesale food markets on Friday and delayed plans for some students to return to school after China's capital reported new coronavirus infections for a second day running.

The new cases on Friday involved two men working at a meat research centre who had...

