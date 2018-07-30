You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Beijing to shut 1,000 manufacturing firms by 2020: state media

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 8:55 AM

BP_manufacturin_300718_56.jpg
China's capital Beijing will shut around 1,000 manufacturing firms by 2020 as part of a programme aimed at curbing smog and boosting income in neighbouring regions, state media said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China's capital Beijing will shut around 1,000 manufacturing firms by 2020 as part of a programme aimed at curbing smog and boosting income in neighbouring regions, state media said on Monday.

Beijing will focus on dynamic, high-tech industries and withdraw from "ordinary" manufacturing, the Communist Party paper People's Daily reported, citing a recent policy document published by the Beijing municipal government.

The city has already rejected registration applications from 19,500 firms, and shut down or relocated 2,465 "ordinary" manufacturers, the paper said.

China launched a plan to improve coordination in the smog-prone Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in 2014 amid concerns that competition between the three jurisdictions was wasting resources and creating overcapacity and pollution.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It plans to strip Beijing of manufacturing and heavy industry, as well as relocating universities and some government departments into Hebei's new economic zone of Xiongan.

The government also wants to create an integrated transport network and unify standards in areas such as welfare and education to make Hebei, known for its heavy industry, more attractive for investors.

An official with Hebei province earlier this year said the plan has helped drive average incomes in Hebei up 41 per cent since 2013, although they are still only half the level in Beijing.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK's chief diplomat begins Brexit bargaining tour

Cambodia ruling party claims 'huge victory' in vote decried as 'sham'

Charles Koch says Trump tariffs could trigger US recession

New York Times publisher tells Trump anti-press attacks 'dangerous and harmful'

Chinese consortium to build fourth Panama Canal bridge

Trump claims 'business relationship' with Mueller

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Facebook is sued after stock plunge 'shocked' market
4 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
5 China 'waterfall' skyscraper hit by torrent of ridicule
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Triyards_300718_3.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trade payables pile up at Triyards' Vietnam unit

BP_Khazanah_300718_6.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening