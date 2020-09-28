You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Beijing unveils new protections for health emergency whistleblowers

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 12:16 PM

rk_Beijing_280920.jpg
China's capital Beijing will protect whistleblowers who disclose information about public health emergencies, it said on Sunday, part of the country's efforts to fix some of the systemic faults that hindered its initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SHANGHAI] China's capital Beijing will protect whistleblowers who disclose information about public health emergencies, it said on Sunday, part of the country's efforts to fix some of the systemic faults that hindered its initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Beijing city government said it would offer rewards to health workers who disclose vital information about any imminent health emergency, and will also ensure their safety and legal rights are protected.

Workers could in urgent situations skip the chain of command and report health risks directly to the local government, it said, and as long as their intent was not "malicious", they would not face punishment if information turned out to be false.

Beijing also said it would strengthen its monitoring network, set up specialist infectious disease hospitals and establish "sentries" at the community level to keep watch for symptoms like fever.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the Covid-19 outbreak first began, has been criticised for its heavy-handed treatment of medical staff who first tried to reveal details of a new and unknown pneumonia-like disease at the end of 2019.

SEE ALSO

NZ's a2 Milk forecasts weaker revenue on disruption to Chinese sales

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Li Wenliang, one of the doctors warned by local police, later became one of the most high-profile victims of the coronavirus, causing nationwide outrage.

Chinese officials have acknowledged that the Covid-19 outbreak exposed "shortcomings" in their ability to handle epidemics, and they have promised to take action to improve early warning systems and free up the flow of information.

The government said in May that it would empower local disease control centres to take early action in the event of any new outbreak, though experts said the measures did not go far enough to address "systemic" flaws.

They say China's top-down political system does not give local governments the authority or the funding to take the timely action required to tackle outbreaks.

Last month, the city government of Shenzhen also unveiled new guidelines allowing medical workers to disclose information about infectious diseases. They also gave local authorities powers to take emergency action more quickly.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

G-20 summit to be held virtually: Saudi hosts

South Korea reports lowest coronavirus cases since new wave of outbreaks last month

Indonesia unions threaten strike over government's labour reforms

Virus cases in hard-hit Australian state reach lowest in months

Saudi Arabia says G20 leaders summit to be held virtually on Nov 21-22

Westpac revises RBA rate call; now expects cut in November

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 12:23 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold inches higher on subdued US dollar; Trump-Biden debate in focus

[BENGALURU] Gold edged up on Monday as the US dollar slipped off a two-month peak it hit last week, due to caution...

Sep 28, 2020 12:20 PM
Government & Economy

G-20 summit to be held virtually: Saudi hosts

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will hold the G-20 summit virtually in November, instead of having leaders...

Sep 28, 2020 12:17 PM
Transport

ANA drops most since April after reports of raising S$2.6b

[TOKYO] ANA Holdings Inc. tumbled as much as 8.5 per cent in Tokyo trading Monday, its biggest intraday drop since...

Sep 28, 2020 12:16 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks rise but tempered by virus, election fears

[HONG KONG] Stocks rose on Monday, tracking a healthy lead from Wall Street as bargain-buyers moved in following a...

Sep 28, 2020 12:01 PM
Life & Culture

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

[PARIS] When Swedish fashion brand Acne Studios last hosted a catwalk show in Paris in January, it ordered dozens of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Olam, DBS, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, iFast

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Over 60% of Penrose condo units sold over the weekend

Singtel unit NCS eyes regional growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.