You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bejing demands private sector's loyalty as external risks rise

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S ruling Communist Party is demanding a show of greater loyalty from the sprawling private sector as the world's second-largest economy grapples with growing external risks, from open US hostility to the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent years, the party has sought to tighten its grip on private businesses, by taking stakes in non-state enterprises or installing officials in large firms, even as President Xi Jinping repeatedly pledged to back the sector key to growth and jobs.

Citing rising risks and diversified values and interests among entrepreneurs, the party issued guidelines late on Tuesday advising private firms how to position themselves politically.

Business people must "maintain high consistency" with the party regarding the political aspects of position, direction and principles, say the guidelines published by the Xinhua official news agency.

SEE ALSO

Australian government lawyer names China in foreign interference probe

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We should build a backbone team of people in the private economy that can be relied on and used at critical moments," it said.

The party also encouraged private firms to participate in reforms of state firms and the "Belt and Road" initiative, while pledging to improve the business environment for them.

In remarks published by Xinhua on Wednesday, Mr Xi said the non-state sector was a vital part of China's economy and reaffirmed his longstanding pledge to give "unwavering" support to private as well as state-owned firms.

China's once-vibrant private firms are struggling to fend off the impact of the virus, despite government pledges to boost credit and tax support and open up more state-dominated sectors, analysts said.

The deepening rift with United States and the pandemic have amplified worries among private businesses over their political status, said Xin Sun, a lecturer in Chinese and East Asian business at King's College London.

"As a result, many private business owners become less confident in China's economic prospects, and presumably, also, the future of Communist rule," Mr Sun said.

"At the same time, the party does still need contribution from the private sector, especially during such difficult times, in various important economic and political areas." REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Travel agencies see limited benefit from tourism vouchers

Firms need data, tech capabilities to emerge stronger from Covid-19 crisis

Global recession in 2020 not as deep as expected: OECD

Japan's new PM Yoshihide Suga targets structural reform

US retail sales rebound slows after extra jobless aid lapses

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 12:18 AM
Life & Culture

Netanyahu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Gulf accords

[TEL AVIV] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize following the...

Sep 17, 2020 12:13 AM
Real Estate

Las Vegas homebuyers are bidding up prices in collapsing economy

[LAS VEGAS] Nowhere is the widening gap between real estate and the real economy more apparent than in Las Vegas,...

Sep 17, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US imposes sanctions on Chinese firm over Cambodia project

[WASHINGTON] The United States has blacklisted a Chinese developer of a port, airport and resort complex in Cambodia...

Sep 17, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US charges seven in wide-ranging Chinese hacking effort

[WASHINGTON] The Justice Department revealed Wednesday previously sealed indictments of five Chinese hackers and...

Sep 16, 2020 11:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

As Opec+ meets this week, UAE emerges as main laggard

[LONDON] The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major laggard in delivering oil output cuts in August, figures...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.