You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Belgian borders shut to non-essential travel

Sat, Mar 21, 2020 - 6:17 AM

nz_belgiumborder_210325.jpg
Belgium became the latest European country to close its borders to contain the coronavirus Friday, shutting them to all but freight and travellers deemed to be on essential business.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] Belgium became the latest European country to close its borders to contain the coronavirus Friday, shutting them to all but freight and travellers deemed to be on essential business.

Interior minister Pieter De Crem said the decision had been taken after talks with Belgium's neighbours, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Belgians still abroad will be allowed to return home, but other travellers will need an official document to prove their trip is necessary for key services like national security, health care or working for the European Union.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK government orders closures to fight virus

New York shutters, but Trump says no national lockdown

Search for coronavirus vaccine becomes a global race

Covid-19: Stricter measures like ban on events with over 250 people; new contact tracing app

More major events in Singapore to be delayed as social distancing kicks in

Central bank actions make H2 recovery from pandemic possible

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 21, 2020 06:18 AM
Government & Economy

UK government orders closures to fight virus

[London] Britain on Friday announced tougher restrictions to fight the coronavirus outbreak, telling cafes, pubs,...

Mar 21, 2020 06:10 AM
Government & Economy

New York shutters, but Trump says no national lockdown

[New York] New York followed California on Friday in locking down to stem the coronavirus pandemic as President...

Mar 21, 2020 06:02 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares crawl into second day of gains, but lose for week

[BENGALURU] European shares ended higher for a second straight day on Friday but pared most of the session's gains...

Mar 21, 2020 05:55 AM
Stocks

US: Dow falls again to end Wall Street's worst week since 2008

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks plunged again on Friday bringing the market's worst week since 2008 to a grim...

Mar 20, 2020 11:36 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.