Bernie Sanders releases tax returns, showing million-dollar years

Senator Bernie Sanders released a decade's worth of his tax returns after years of resisting disclosure as he makes a second run at the presidency against Democratic Party rivals who are making financial transparency a litmus test for the campaign.

[WASHINGTON] Senator Bernie Sanders released a decade's worth of his tax returns after years of resisting disclosure as he makes a second run at the presidency against Democratic Party rivals who are making financial transparency a litmus test for the campaign.

The returns show Mr Sanders and his wife, Jane, earned more than US$1 million in total income in 2016 and 2017. They earned US$519,529 of taxable income in 2018, paying US$145,840 in federal taxes for an effective rate of 28 per cent. The Vermont independent, one of 18 declared candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, reported income from his job in the Senate and more than US$381,000 in income from book royalties in 2018.

His books earned him US$875,000 in royalties in 2017.

In 2017, when the Mr Sanders earned nearly US$1.2 million, the couple's highest-income year in the past decade, they paid an effective rate of nearly 32 per cent.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"I consider paying more in taxes as my income rose to be both an obligation and an investment in our country," Mr Sanders said in a statement issued with the returns.

The Sanders's income has increased sharply in recent years as he earned more from book royalties and gained fame as a iconoclastic presidential candidate. From 2009 to 2015 the couple's average income was about US$281,000.

On their 2017 tax return, the Sanders checked the box indicating that they had a financial interest in or signature authority over a financial account located in a foreign country. But in an amended return signed earlier this month, they said that was a mistake and that they never had such an account in 2017.

Withholding

The Sanders appear to have under-withheld last year – a common problem for many taxpayers adjusting to filing returns for the first time under the tax overhaul, which changed the withholding tables. Their 2018 return shows that upon filing, they owe the IRS US$8,267, after having withheld US$22,573 for federal taxes. They paid the rest of their liability in estimated quarterly payments.

Despite the drop in income last year, the Sanders fell squarely each year into the top 1 per cent of wealthiest Americans, as defined by a May 2018 study based upon the 2014 tax year by economists Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman. Taxpayers needed income of at least US$458,000 and less than US$1.96 million to be in that group.

Their most recent return listed US$41,764 in deductions - slightly below average for their income level, according to IRS data for 2014, the most recent year available. The new law limited the ability of taxpayers to itemise deductions by nearly doubling the standard deduction, to US$12,000 for single taxpayers and US$24,000 for married taxpayers who file jointly.

Deduction limit

In 2018, the Sanders paid US$65,086 in state and local income taxes and property taxes on two homes in Vermont and one in Washington DC; that deduction is now capped at US$10,000 under the new law. They also paid US$12,814 in home mortgage interest.

The Sanders gave US$18,950 to charity in cash and other gifts in 2018, a little more than half of their US$36,300 in giving in 2017. The Sanders gave US$10,600 in 2016 but before that, their yearly giving never topped US$10,000.

Mr Sanders's book royalties were larger than many of his 2020 rivals. Elizabeth Warren reported nearly US$325,000 in income from her book. Kirsten Gillibrand reported about US$50,000 of book deal profits. Since 2016, Mr Sanders has published three books, including Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In, which he used to launch his last presidential bid.

"If anyone thinks I should apologise for writing a best-selling book, I'm not going to do it," Mr Sanders said Monday at a town hall event hosted by Fox News.

"Sanders shouldn't feel ashamed for making money," said Morris Pearl, chairman of the Patriotic Millionaires, a group of wealthy individuals that advocates for progressive tax policies. "The system is rigged in our favour and we should do more to correct that."

The senator refused to release his full tax returns when he ran for the nomination against Hillary Clinton in 2016. He's contending again as one of the front-runners, and is attempting to manage the disconnect between his decades of rhetoric about the political power wielded by the wealthy and his own position within that group.

When he ran against Mrs Clinton, Mr Sanders released a lone return, from the 2014 tax year. Since then, Mr Sanders has gone from a small-state senator with ideas mostly seen outside the mainstream, to one of the most recognisable politicians in the US.

Mr Sanders now joins several other 2020 Democratic hopefuls who have released at least 10 years worth of tax returns, including Senate colleagues Ms Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand. The release of tax documents has taken on added importance for the Democratic candidates who are drawing a contrast with President Donald Trump, who has refused to release his tax returns despite long-standing practice.

Mr Sanders has several tax proposals that could increase his own liability. In 2016, he campaigned on increasing the top individual tax rate to 52 per cent. He also has a plan that would apply the estate tax to individuals worth at least US$3.5 million.

BLOOMBERG