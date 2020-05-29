Bersatu sacks Mahathir and four others

Get our introductory offer at only
Petaling Jaya
PARTI Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has sacked former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad for sitting in the Opposition bench during the May 18 parliamentary sitting.
In a letter to Dr Mahathir, the Bersatu party noted that his sitting position in Parliament was at the...
