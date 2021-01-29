You are here

Home > Government & Economy
SUBSCRIBERS

Better business sentiment - but no big boost to Singapore economy or jobs yet: Analysts

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 6:27 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

biz.jpg
More companies now expect business prospects to improve than to worsen in the next six months - a U-turn from the persistent gloom during last year's coronavirus blues.
PHOTO: AFP

MORE companies now expect business prospects to improve than to worsen in the next six months - a U-turn from the persistent gloom during last year's coronavirus blues.

But the return to optimism is not expected to move the needle on economic forecasts and will not translate into a job...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore businesses turn positive again on six-month outlook: surveys

China boosts cadres in Hong Kong by 100, as Beijing tightens supervision of city

Biden talks the talk in first 10 days - but can he deliver?

Japan's Dec factory output extends declines as recovery stalls

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 06:41 PM
Companies & Markets

US data centre contribution boosts MIT's Q3 DPU

THE consolidation of revenue from 14 data centres in the United States boosted Mapletree Industrial Trust's (MIT)...

Jan 29, 2021 06:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Emerging Towns and Cities, Hong Lai Huat warn of FY20 losses

PROPERTY developers Emerging Towns & Cities Singapore (ETC) and Hong Lai Huat Group have sounded profit warnings...

Jan 29, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 29, 2021 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering posts net profit of S$7.7m in Q3, propped up by government grants

SIA Engineering, the maintenance arm of Singapore Airlines, posted a net profit of S$7.7 million for the third...

Jan 29, 2021 06:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion to sell liftboat for US$13m; gain on disposal is US$650k

EZION Holdings on Friday said it will sell the Teras Conquest 7 liftboat for a cash consideration of US$13 million...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL Hospitality Trusts' H2 DPS falls 29.2% to 3.44 S cents

Hong Kong: Stocks end in the red again

Ride to nowhere? The Grab-Gojek story thus far

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

RTS Link: Second civil contract for viaduct and tunnels awarded

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for