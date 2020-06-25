You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 12:24 AM

[LONDON] A second coronavirus wave is a real risk for the United Kingdom and local flare-ups are likely, major health bodies said on Wednesday, in one of the strongest warnings yet to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he eases lockdown to help the economy.

The United Kingdom has one of the world's highest death tolls from Covid-19 but, with infections falling, plans to lift many restrictions from July 4 to help an economy facing the deepest contraction in three centuries.

A major second spike is the nightmare for leaders across the world as they would face blame for more deaths and may have to shutter economies again. Some of Britain's most eminent health leaders, though, want urgent preparations for such a scenario.

"While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk," the medics said in a letter in the British Medical Journal.

It was signed by 15 of the most eminent health professional groups and trade unions including the heads of the Royal College of Surgeons, the Royal College of Physicians, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine and the British Medical Association.

SEE ALSO

Cheers as UK announces pubs reopening in England

"Many elements of the infrastructure needed to contain the virus are beginning to be put in place, but substantial challenges remain," they wrote.

European nations emerging from painful shutdowns are nervously watching a new outbreak at a meat-packing plant in Germany, where two municipalities have regressed to lockdown.

Announcing that England was emerging from "hibernation", Mr Johnson is letting pubs, restaurants and hotels reopen from July 4. "While we remain vigilant, we do not believe that there is currently a risk of a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the NHS," he said on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom on Monday reported the lowest daily increase in deaths since lockdown in mid-March - just 15 - though the suspected overall toll has hit 54,139, the second highest after the United States.

Mr Johnson, who was himself treated in intensive care for Covid-19, has faced criticism from opposition parties for imposing the lockdown too late, failing to supply enough protective equipment and dithering over a test-and-trace system.

The medics' letter called for a review focusing on "areas of weakness" to prevent a second wave in the interests of protecting lives and restoring the economy as fast as possible.

Others signatories included Anne Marie Rafferty, president of the Royal College of Nursing, Maggie Rae, president of the Faculty of Public Health, and Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the Lancet.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Chinese billionaire Wong Kwong Yu released on parole

North Korea suspends military action plans against South Korea

IMF predicts deeper global downturn even as economies reopen

Australia scrambles to prevent second Covid-19 wave after first death in a month

Biden leads Trump by 14 points in New York Times/Siena poll

Statues of democracy leaders are disappearing in Thailand

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 12:10 AM
Banking & Finance

China's debt relief to support some stressed emerging markets, says Fitch

[LONDON] China's pledge to relieve the debt burden owed to it by some emerging market governments could ease near-...

Jun 25, 2020 12:07 AM
Banking & Finance

RBS to cut up to 90 staff in US investment-banking overhaul

[LONDON] Royal Bank of Scotland Group is set to trim about a fifth of its US-based workforce as the state-backed UK...

Jun 24, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese billionaire Wong Kwong Yu released on parole

[BEIJING] The founder of Chinese electronics retail giant Gome Retail Holdings has been released on parole after...

Jun 24, 2020 11:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Wells Fargo signs multi-year contracts with Shell for clean energy

[NEW YORK] US lender Wells Fargo said on Wednesday it had signed multi-year purchase agreements for renewable energy...

Jun 24, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea suspends military action plans against South Korea

[SEOUL] North Korea is suspending military action plans against South Korea, the official KCNA news agency reported...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.