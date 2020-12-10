You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bhutan Parliament decriminalises homosexuality

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 10:32 PM

AK_lgbt_1012.jpg
A joint sitting of both houses of Bhutan's Parliament approved a Bill on Thursday to legalise gay sex, making the tiny Himalayan kingdom the latest Asian nation to take steps towards easing restrictions on same-sex relationships.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KATHMANDU] A joint sitting of both houses of Bhutan's Parliament approved a Bill on Thursday to legalise gay sex, making the tiny Himalayan kingdom the latest Asian nation to take steps towards easing restrictions on same-sex relationships.

Sections 213 and 214 of the penal code had criminalised "unnatural sex", widely interpreted as homosexuality.

Lawmaker Ugyen Wangdi, the vice chairperson of a joint panel considering the changes, said 63 of the total 69 members of both houses of parliament had voted in favour of amending the code to scrap the provision. Six members were absent.

"Homosexuality will not be considered as unnatural sex now," Mr Wangdi told Reuters by phone from the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu, without giving details.

The changes still need to be approved by the King of Bhutan to become a law.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Rights activist Tashi Tsheten said he was "thrilled and really happy" over the parliamentary move, calling it a "victory" for the LGBT+ community.

"I think the Bill being passed on Human Rights Day itself is a momentous day for everyone in Bhutan," Mr Tsheten, the director of LGBT+ group, Rainbow Bhutan, told Reuters.

"I believe everyone who has stood up for the LGBT+ community in Bhutan is going to celebrate today as this is our victory".

The move by the majority-Buddhist nation of 800,000 people comes after other Asian countries relaxed restrictions on the rights of the LGBT+ people.

Neighbouring India removed a centuries-old colonial prohibition on gay sex in 2018, triggering celebration across the country.

In Nepal, authorities will count LGBT+ people for the first time in the national census next year to help sexual minorities gain better access to education and health schemes.

Bhutan is famous for its "gross national happiness" index as an alternative to gross domestic product to indicate real economic progress or development.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US inflation measure rose by more than forecast in November

ECB gives euro zone another shot in the arm to fight pandemic

Departing Hong Kong residents withdraw US$298.8m in pension funds in H1

Thai democracy activists seek UN help to repeal royal defamation law

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia secures 155.5m doses of coronavirus vaccines, seeks 116m more

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US inflation measure rose by more than forecast in November

[NEW YORK] A measure of prices paid by US consumers rose in November by more than forecast as costs of...

Dec 10, 2020 09:49 PM
Government & Economy

ECB gives euro zone another shot in the arm to fight pandemic

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank rolled out yet more stimulus measures on Thursday to lift the currency bloc...

UPDATED 24 min ago
Dec 10, 2020 09:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific reverses losses with profit of US$21.85 million for Q2 FY21

DEL Monte Pacific reported a net profit of US$21.85 million for the second quarter ended Oct 31, 2020, reversing...

Dec 10, 2020 08:17 PM
Government & Economy

Departing Hong Kong residents withdraw US$298.8m in pension funds in H1

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong residents leaving the city for good withdrew an aggregate US$294.79 million from their...

Dec 10, 2020 07:48 PM
Government & Economy

Thai democracy activists seek UN help to repeal royal defamation law

[BANGKOK] Thai democracy activists rallied at the United Nations' Bangkok office on Thursday (Dec 10) and asked the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

SGX RegCo warns public of 'pump and dump' activities that exploit social media plaforms

GIC's stake in DoorDash bumped to US$5b after first-day pop in public market

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for