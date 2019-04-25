You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden announces 2020 run for White House

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 7:37 PM

doc752plvrbm2g1ndx5jh71_doc751ygiz76x3nd2zldn0.jpg
Former US Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday he is running for the White House, positioning the veteran Democrat as a frontrunner among the many candidates seeking to challenge Donald Trump in 2020.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Former US Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday he is running for the White House, positioning the veteran Democrat as a frontrunner among the many candidates seeking to challenge Donald Trump in 2020.

The party's 76-year-old senior statesman became the most experienced and recognized Democrat in the race, a popular former vice president dominating early polls following months - even years - of campaign planning.

In a tweet accompanied by a three-and-a-half minute video, Mr Biden said he could not stand idly by as US President Donald Trump "fundamentally altered the character of this nation".

"The core values of this nation... our standing in the world... our very democracy... everything that has made America -- America -- is at stake," he wrote in the post.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That's why today I'm announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."

Mr Biden, whose working-class appeal remains intact despite nearly half a century in Washington politics, is seen as a comforting, known quantity for American voters who will be vetting some 20 Democrats now officially in the presidential field.

But recent controversy over his tactile style, particularly with women, could dampen a rollout that he envisioned as the final main entry to the Democratic primary battle.

Even before his official announcement, Mr Biden, who served eight years as Barack Obama's vice president, led most surveys of Democratic voters.

The RealClearPolitics poll aggregate puts him as favourite with 29.3 per cent support, followed by independent Senator Bernie Sanders at 23 per cent.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Corruption cases up slightly in 2018; private sector still dominates: CPIB

Sri Lanka Catholic churches halt public services over security fears

Tropical forest the size of England destroyed in 2018: report

China's island cities: Treasure or trouble for Asia?

BOJ commits to very low rates at least through spring 2020, keeps policy steady

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

Must Read

doc752nfk6cn5i1kkffyefh_doc74udy20znlw1fi5s79do.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux granted a one-month extension of its debt moratorium to May 24

doc752o12iel3qh8xkhgou_doc743rhbx77f5iui96g7i.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Corruption cases up slightly in 2018; private sector still dominates: CPIB

BP_SG_250419_54.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

Shaving milliseconds off currency trades could make Singapore billions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening