You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden blames 'weak' Trump for Hong Kong clampdown

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 6:53 AM

nz_biden_020736.jpg
Presidential contender Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed a "weak" Donald Trump for China's clampdown in Hong Kong, vowing a tougher stance on human rights if he wins the White House.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Presidential contender Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed a "weak" Donald Trump for China's clampdown in Hong Kong, vowing a tougher stance on human rights if he wins the White House.

"It's no wonder Beijing is acting with impunity. Time and again, President Trump has surrendered our values and reassured China's autocrats they have a like-minded partner in the White House," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said in a statement.

"Where Trump has been weak, I will be strong, clear and consistent in standing up for our values," he said.

China on Tuesday imposed a long-threatened security law in Hong Kong that criminalises "subversion" and other acts of dissent in a city to which it had promised separate freedoms.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong police cracked down on protesters marking the anniversary of the city's 1997 handover from Britain, arresting about 370 people - including 10 under the new law.

SEE ALSO

US House approves US$1.5t infrastructure bill but outlook uncertain

The Trump administration has taken a series of actions in response to China's moves on Hong Kong, including restricting visas to an unspecified number of officials and blocking high-tech exports to the financial hub.

But Mr Trump publicly hesitated last year at signing into law a bill that would authorise sanctions, which came just as he was seeking to finalise a trade deal with President Xi Jinping.

John Bolton, Mr Trump's former national security advisor, writes in an explosive new book that Mr Trump explicitly asked Xi to help his re-election campaign through buying farm produce.

Representative Brad Sherman, a Democrat, told a congressional hearing that Mr Trump "squandered months" by not speaking out more forcefully on Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong has been on the backburner in an effort to sell soybeans and we haven't even sold the soybeans," Mr Sherman said.

VOWING ACTION 

Mr Biden's hard-hitting response came after Mr Trump has tried to link his rival to Beijing, pointing to his extensive interactions with China as Barack Obama's vice-president.

Mr Biden said that, if elected president, he would "fully enforce" laws on the rights of Hong Kong and Xinjiang, where China has detained some one million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims.

"And I'll impose swift economic sanctions if Beijing brings its censorship to our shores and tries to silence US citizens, companies, and institutions for exercising their First Amendment rights," Mr Biden said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday hinted Wednesday that the administration will do more to punish China - by reducing the special privileges of Hong Kong.

Mr Trump "wants to ensure, with a handful of exceptions, that Hong Kong is treated just like mainland China because that's the way that General Secretary Xi has chosen to treat that place as well," Mr Pompeo told reporters.

The US Senate last week passed a bill that would impose "mandatory" sanctions over infringements on Hong Kong's autonomy - including on banks that deal with Chinese officials and the Hong Kong police.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who helped lead the new bill, urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to schedule a vote on the proposal "immediately" in the House of Representatives.

Ms Pelosi, who has long been vocal on human rights in China, has not scheduled a vote but said Wednesday that Mr Trump should start by using "all tools available."

"If we refuse to speak out on human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights any place in the world," she said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

France recovered record 12b euros in taxes last year

US House approves US$1.5t infrastructure bill but outlook uncertain

US buys up Covid-19 drug, as some countries say well-stocked

Trump says he'd have 'no problem' using mask in 'tight' quarters

Federal Reserve deluged by letters from needy over US loan programme

Parties work the ground as hustings gather speed

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 07:01 AM
Consumer

Japan begins charging for plastic bags

[TOKYO] Retailers in Japan began charging for plastic bags on Wednesday, a move aimed at curbing Japanese consumers...

Jul 2, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

France recovered record 12b euros in taxes last year

[PARIS] French tax sleuths helped the state recover almost 12 billion euros in 2019, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin...

Jul 2, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

US House approves US$1.5t infrastructure bill but outlook uncertain

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives approved a US$1.5 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday by a 233...

Jul 2, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

US buys up Covid-19 drug, as some countries say well-stocked

[WASHINGTON] Britain and Germany said Wednesday they had sufficient stocks of remdesivir, the first drug to be shown...

Jul 2, 2020 06:48 AM
Transport

Tesla becomes richest auto group as Detroit giants see sales drop

[NEW YORK] Tesla engineered its latest coup Wednesday, becoming the world's richest car company while two of Detroit...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.