You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden confirms Merrick Garland as pick for attorney general

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 6:50 AM

nz_merrick_080137.jpg
President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday introduced Merrick Garland - a centrist judge who Republicans denied a seat on the Supreme Court five years ago - as his pick for US attorney general.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WILMINGTON, United States] President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday introduced Merrick Garland - a centrist judge who Republicans denied a seat on the Supreme Court five years ago - as his pick for US attorney general.

The 68-year-old Garland, a judge on the Washington federal appeals court, has a record as a moderate liberal but is not aligned with either political party.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Mr Garland will helm a Justice Department that must decide whether to investigate President Donald Trump and his associates for various actions over the past four years.

Senate Republicans blocked Mr Garland's nomination to the high court by then-president Barack Obama for eight months in 2016, which allowed Mr Trump to fill the vacant seat with a conservative-leaning justice the following year.

"Entering the Department of Justice will be a kind of homecoming for me," Mr Garland said as Mr Biden introduced him in a televised appearance, the judge's voice cracking with emotion, adding he would approach his new job with "humility".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Speaking from his transitional headquarters in Delaware, Mr Biden assailed Mr Trump's four years in office, when critics accused the US leader of deploying the Justice Department to settle personal scores.

Mr Biden, who will be inaugurated January 20, said the Justice Department and the attorney general should be independent of all political pressure.

"Justice is blind," Mr Biden said. "Justice serves the people. It doesn't protect the powerful."

If confirmed by the Senate, which seems certain now that the Democrats have control of the chamber, the mild-mannered Jewish judge from Chicago must consider whether to investigate Mr Trump.

Such a move would be deeply controversial in a bitter and divided country already at odds with itself, and not all Democrats support such an effort.

Mr Trump could face investigation for possible obstruction of justice in the Russia election-meddling probe carried out by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr Trump could not be charged while he was president as per a longstanding Justice Department policy.

Mr Garland must also weigh whether to probe Mr Trump for possible tax fraud and other alleged misdeeds in his business dealings, and he will need to resurrect sagging morale at a department criticised as becoming a tool of Mr Trump under previous attorney general Bill Barr.

"The essence of the rule of law is that like cases are treated alike," Mr Garland said.

"Not one rule for Republicans, another for Democrats. Not one for friends, one for foes."

FORMER TOP PROSECUTOR

Mr Garland has had a long career as a private sector lawyer and a federal prosecutor.

In 1993, he was named deputy assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice, handling important national security cases including the Oklahoma City and Atlanta Olympics bombings.

As prosecutor, he handled several cases of national significance, including leading the investigation and prosecution that ultimately saw Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh sentenced to life over the attacks that killed 168 people in 1995.

At the Justice Department, where he eventually served as principal associate deputy attorney general, he also oversaw the agency's response to "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski, who planted and mailed homemade bombs, and the anti-government Montana Freemen.

In 1997, president Bill Clinton named him to the Washington appeals court, and he received broad support from Democratic and Republican senators in his confirmation.

He became chief judge of that court in 2013 and, in March 2016, was picked by Mr Obama to fill a seat on the Supreme Court after Antonin Scalia died.

But Republicans led by Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell would not even hold hearings on Mr Garland's nomination, much less a vote, arguing the Supreme Court seat should instead be filled after a new president took office in January 2017.

Democrats therefore cried hypocrisy last year when progressive judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September, and Mr Trump and the Republicans rushed to fill her seat with a conservative before the November 3 presidential election.

The Senate approved the nomination of judge Amy Coney Barrett, and with that pick Mr Trump engineered a 6-3 conservative edge on the nine-member bench.

Mr Garland thanked his family and his grandparents, who immigrated from the Pale of Settlement, a territory in the west of czarist Russia where Jews were allowed to reside permanently.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump, Republican malcontents will add to obstacles for Biden

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area as Covid cases surge

Malaysia to shoot for post-crisis growth; polls may be called

US Congress certifies Biden win hours after Capitol Hill assault

Fed officials all backed bond-buying pace: Fed's December minutes

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 06:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

France plans mass duck slaughter as bird flu hits foie gras

[PARIS] French producers of foie gras called on Thursday for a mass preventive cull of ducks to try to halt the...

Jan 8, 2021 06:45 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares rise for second day as commodity, construction stocks gain

[BENGALURU] European stocks climbed for a second straight session on Thursday as construction stocks gained on...

Jan 8, 2021 06:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil hits 11-month highs on Saudi cuts, shrugs off US turmoil

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled higher on Thursday, hitting 11-month peaks, as markets remained focused on Saudi...

Jan 8, 2021 06:39 AM
Stocks

US: Dow Jones, S&P, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records again on Thursday, shrugging off Wednesday's violent attack on...

Jan 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

[SINGAPORE] Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) after a second unlinked...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for