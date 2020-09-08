You are here

Biden has 71.1% chance of winning US election: FiveThirtyEight

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 7:10 AM

nz_biden_080941.jpg
Joe Biden stands a 71.1 per cent chance of winning the Electoral College, according to the Sept 7 run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight's election forecasting model. He is predicted to win 334 of 538 electoral votes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The model estimated Donald Trump's chances at 28.4 per cent.

According to the Sept 7 run of the model, Mr Trump had a 15.9 per cent chance of carrying the popular vote, compared with Biden's 84.1 per cent.

The national polling average for Mr Trump reached 42.9 per cent on Sept 7, the same as on Sept 6.

Mr Biden's national polling average reached 50.6 per cent on Sept 7 compared with 50.5 per cent on Sept 6. These were the FiveThirtyEight's forecasts and polling averages by state on Sept 7.

BLOOMBERG

