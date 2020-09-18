You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden lambastes Trump over 'close to criminal' Covid-19 response

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 8:53 AM

nz_biden_180969.jpg
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump for disregarding the risks of the coronavirus on Thursday, blaming him for thousands of unnecessary American deaths and vowing to mount a coordinated national response if elected.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump for disregarding the risks of the coronavirus on Thursday, blaming him for thousands of unnecessary American deaths and vowing to mount a coordinated national response if elected.

"He knew it - he knew it and did nothing," Mr Biden told a CNN town hall. "It's close to criminal."

The broadcast was the first town hall-style event that Mr Biden has done since accepting the Democratic nomination for president last month, giving viewers a rare chance to see him answer questions from people whose votes he hopes to win in November.

The cable network described the event, in Mr Biden's birthplace of Scranton, Pennsylvania, as a "drive-in town hall": participants remained parked in their cars outside a minor league baseball stadium to ensure they stayed safely distanced from one another.

For much of the summer, Mr Biden held mostly virtual events from his home in Delaware, drawing criticism from Mr Trump that he was "hiding." But Mr Biden maintained an advantage over Mr Trump in national opinion polls throughout, as the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn battered Trump's standing among voters.

SEE ALSO

Ex-FBI chief Comey to testify to US Congress ahead of election

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In recent weeks, Mr Biden has begun to travel again to swing states for campaign appearances, but they have been largely devoid of attendees, aside from reporters and invited guests in a nod to the ongoing pandemic.

Mr Trump, who has returned to holding large rallies both indoors and outside, participated in an ABC town hall with undecided Pennsylvania voters earlier this week, where he defended his administration's response to the outbreak despite acknowledging to the journalist Bob Woodward in March that he had deliberately downplayed the virus's deadliness.

Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, has killed more than 195,000 and infected more than 6.3 million people in the United States, the most of any country.

Mr Biden and Mr Trump will both travel to Minnesota on Friday, the first day of early voting there.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thai protesters critical of monarchy to stage largest event yet

UK employers scale back hiring plans for 2021: CBI

Ex-FBI chief Comey to testify to US Congress ahead of election

Half of Covid-19 patients suffer ongoing fatigue: study

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 09:10 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, SGX, Sunpower, Mermaid Maritime, SLB Development

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Sep 18, 2020 09:09 AM
Consumer

China to suspend imports from Indonesian seafood producer for one week

[BEIJING] China will stop accepting import applications from Indonesian seafood producer PT Putri Indah for one week...

Sep 18, 2020 08:45 AM
Real Estate

Rockefeller family's Manhattan apartment listed at US$11.5m

[NEW YORK] A Fifth Avenue co-op that belonged to former US vice-president Nelson Rockefeller, and has remained in...

Sep 18, 2020 08:38 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse teams up with Qatar for direct lending venture

[DUBLIN] Credit Suisse Group and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) are joining forces to set up a multibillion-dollar...

Sep 18, 2020 08:22 AM
Consumer

Fonterra posts huge profit after revamp

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra posted a bumper annual profit on Friday, putting the world's largest...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Will OUE Commercial Reit sell some of its assets?

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

Covid-19 turmoil creates fresh openings for new startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.