Biden leads Trump by 14 points in New York Times/Siena poll

[WASHINGTON] Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 50 per cent to 36 per cent in a New York Times/Siena College poll released Wednesday, staking out a wide advantage among a broad cross-section of demographic groups.

Mr Biden is ahead by 14 points among women, but also 3 points among men. He's ahead or effectively tied in every age and ethnic group, and he leads by 39 points among independent voters.

Mr Trump's only dependable lead comes from registered Republicans and from the one demographic group that gave him an advantage in industrial battleground states in 2016: white, non-college educated voters. He leads Mr Biden among that cohort by 19 points.

The 14-point advantage is the same lead found in a CNN poll earlier this month that caused an angry Trump campaign to demand the cable channel retract its findings.

The telephone survey of 1,337 registered voters was conducted from June 17 to 22 and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percentage points.

