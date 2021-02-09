 Biden, Modi speak of climate, 'democratic' values in first talks, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden, Modi speak of climate, 'democratic' values in first talks

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 6:55 AM

rk_JB_090221.jpg
President Joe Biden signaled he would seek to deepen the close US relationship with India in his first talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he added climate change and "democratic" values to the agenda.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden signaled he would seek to deepen the close US relationship with India in his first talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he added climate change and "democratic" values to the agenda.

Mr Biden's telephone call marked a continuation of the upbeat tone of his predecessor Donald Trump, who paid a state visit to India a year ago on his last foreign trip as his administration saw a partner in its tough stance on China.

But Mr Biden also raised climate change, which the new US leader has elevated to a top priority amid the planet's rapidly warming temperatures.

Mr Biden and Mr Modi committed to "work closely together to win the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism," the White House said in a statement.

In New Delhi, the prime minister's office said Mr Modi welcomed Mr Biden's raising of climate ambitions and rejoining of the Paris accord, from which Trump withdrew.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It said that Mr Modi looked forward to participating in a climate summit that Mr Biden plans to call in April.

India is the third largest emitter of carbon dioxide responsible for climate change after China and the United States, and historically has argued that it is unfair for it to be held to the same rules as developed nations.

The White House said Mr Biden had "underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship."

India enjoys broad support in the United States but has come under growing criticism from some lawmakers in Mr Biden's Democratic Party as Mr Modi pursues his Hindu nationalist agenda, including revoking the statehood of Muslim-majority Kashmir.

India in recent days has drawn additional scrutiny from prominent figures including pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg over internet blackouts around New Delhi, where protesting farmers have been camped out for more than two months.

The White House said Mr Biden also spoke to Mr Modi about how the "rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Burma," where the military retook power a week ago.

India has a close relationship with its neighbour, also known as Myanmar, maintaining contact with its military even as Western nations shun it on human rights grounds.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK coronavirus variant rapidly spreading in US, study shows

Facebook ramps up effort to curb vaccine hoaxes

Trump defence urges dismissal of 'absurd' impeachment trial

Inflation hawks critique Biden's US$1.9t spending plan

Hong Kong's top court to rule on security law bail verdict

WHO says don't dismiss AstraZeneca shot after South Africa delays jabs

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 07:18 AM
Government & Economy

UK coronavirus variant rapidly spreading in US, study shows

[WASHINGTON] A coronavirus variant first identified in Britain is rapidly spreading in the United States,...

Feb 9, 2021 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Facebook ramps up effort to curb vaccine hoaxes

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday said it is ramping up efforts to stem the spread of misinformation about Covid-19...

Feb 9, 2021 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Trump defence urges dismissal of 'absurd' impeachment trial

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's legal team argued on Monday on the eve of his impeachment trial that the case is...

Feb 9, 2021 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Inflation hawks critique Biden's US$1.9t spending plan

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion proposal aimed at revitalising the US economy has drawn...

Feb 9, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's top court to rule on security law bail verdict

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's top court is set to hand down a judgment on Tuesday in the first legal challenge to Beijing'...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SMEs counting on govt support amid gloomy outlook in 2021: QBE poll

DBS rolls out new business support measures

Mudlogic engineers success by catering to the customer

Seoul launches Covid tests for pets

Should investors beware the Lippo effect?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for