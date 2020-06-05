Biden says 10-15% of Americans are 'not very good people'

Presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Thursday that 10 to 15 per cent of Americans are "not very good people."

[WASHINGTON] Presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Thursday that 10 to 15 per cent of Americans are "not very good people."

The remarks came when he was taking part in an online forum with black supporters, moderated by the actor Don Cheadle, that discussed racial relations in the aftermath of the death in police custody of George Floyd, an African American in Minneapolis.

The former vice president said that President Donald Trump has been a divisive leader who brings out the worst in people, and that "the vast majority" of Americans are decent and want to make the country a better place.

But, he added, "there are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 per cent of the people out there that are just not very good people."

Mr Biden's remarks echoed a widely criticized comment by Hillary Clinton in 2016 that half of Mr Trump's supporters were a "basket of deplorables" who were "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic - you name it." Those remarks dogged her during the campaign and were made into a frequent talking point by Mr Trump's campaign.

Primaries are coming up next week in the US Virgin Islands, West Virginia and Georgia. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug 17, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later, beginning on Aug 24.

BLOOMBERG