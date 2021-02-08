Biden says challenging for US to reach herd immunity by summer's end

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden said that it will be difficult for the United States to reach herd immunity, at least 75 per cent of the population inoculated against the coronavirus, by the end of this summer.
"The idea that this can be done and we can get to herd immunity much before...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes