 Biden says no more US 'rolling over' to Russia, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden says no more US 'rolling over' to Russia

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 7:02 AM

nz_biden_050235.jpg
President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States will no longer be "rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions" and demanded release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States will no longer be "rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions" and demanded release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

In toughly worded remarks pivoting from his predecessor Donald Trump's muted approach to Moscow, Mr Biden warned of "advancing authoritarianism" in China and Russia.

The speech at the State Department thrust Russia back onto the front burner of the US diplomatic agenda after four years during which Trump largely pushed the worsening relationship with Moscow to the side and consistently refused to criticise Mr Putin.

Mr Biden said that in his first phone call with the Russian leader since taking office on January 20 he "made it clear" to Mr Putin that the relationship was changing.

"We will not hesitate to raise the cost on Russia and defend our vital interest and our people," Mr Biden said, highlighting a massive cyber attack and election interference blamed on Moscow.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The days of the United States rolling over... are over," he said.

Mr Biden also devoted part of his speech to unusually direct criticism of the authorities' treatment of Navalny - comments that are sure to irk the Russian leadership.

Navalny, one of the last openly active opponents to Mr Putin, narrowly escaped death from a severe poisoning which he blames on Russian security services.

He has now been imprisoned in Moscow, while thousands of people have been arrested for protesting on his behalf.

"The Russian efforts to suppress freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are a matter of deep concern to us and the international community," Mr Biden said.

"Mr Navalny, like all Russian citizens, is entitled to his rights under the Russian constitution. He's been targeted for exposing corruption. He should be released immediately and without condition."

Mr Biden said there were areas where he was willing to work with the Kremlin, notably the New START treaty on curbing nuclear weapons, which the two countries extended for five years this week.

Trump had planned to let the treaty expire, citing what he said was Russia's non-compliance.

However, Mr Biden's national security team argues that the world's two most heavily armed countries need to do everything possible to keep a cap on nuclear stockpiles.

"We will be more effective in dealing with Russia," Mr Biden said, reiterating his frequent call during the speech for the United States to rebuild traditional alliances with democratic countries.

Earlier, Mr Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned that Washington was planning measures against Russia "at a time and a manner of our choosing."

"Unlike the previous administration, we will be taking steps to hold Russia accountable for the range of malignant activities that it has undertaken," he said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UN launches selection process for next secretary-general

Trump refuses to testify in 'unconstitutional' impeachment trial

F&B, retail firms hope for continued government support this year

Water demand to nearly double over next 30 years: PM Lee

Panel mulls extending progressive wages to food-services sector

Yellen to probe market frenzy; move is a test of consumer protection

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 07:05 AM
Energy & Commodities

High steaks: British cow 'Posh Spice' sells for world record

[LONDON] A cow bred in central England has sold for £262,000 (S$478,600), a world best for its breed and more than...

Feb 5, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

UN launches selection process for next secretary-general

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The UN Security Council and General Assembly on Thursday launched the recruitment...

Feb 5, 2021 06:57 AM
Transport

Ford says will nearly double electric auto investment

[NEW YORK] Ford announced on Thursday it is accelerating its investment in electric cars, but cautioned that the...

Feb 5, 2021 06:55 AM
Technology

Amazon to use smart cameras to watch over delivery drivers

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon on Thursday confirmed plans to install artificial intelligence-imbued cameras in delivery...

Feb 5, 2021 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Trump refuses to testify in 'unconstitutional' impeachment trial

[WASHINGTON] Former president Donald Trump refused on Thursday to testify in his looming impeachment trial after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US factory orders beat expectations in December

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for