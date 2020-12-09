Biden taps General Lloyd Austin as first Black Pentagon chief

US President-elect Joe Biden named retired army general Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defence on Tuesday, who if confirmed will become the first African-American to lead the Pentagon.

"Throughout his lifetime of dedicated service - and in the many hours we've spent together in the White House Situation Room and with our troops overseas - General Austin has demonstrated exemplary leadership, character, and command," Mr Biden said in a statement.

"He is uniquely qualified to take on the challenges and crises we face in the current moment."

AFP