Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine next week

Washington
US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden will get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as next week, transition officials said, as US authorities try to build public confidence in a measure that promises to stanch the deadly pandemic.
Vice-President Mike Pence will get the vaccine on...
