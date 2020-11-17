You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Biden warns 'more people may die' of virus if transition delayed

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 6:54 AM

nz_biden_171141.jpg
US President-elect Joe Biden expressed frustration on Monday over Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying "more people may die" of coronavirus without immediate coordination on fighting the surging pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[WILMINGTON, United States] US President-elect Joe Biden expressed frustration on Monday over Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying "more people may die" of coronavirus without immediate coordination on fighting the surging pandemic.

Mr Biden...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden calls for US stimulus after meeting with business leaders

US Senate chief blasts Trump troop withdrawal plans

Businesses still holding back on travel despite new green lanes

More Covid-19 time relief for HP, property deals

Bright prospects for precision engineering that supports 5G, IoT: Chan Chun Sing

RCEP a shot in the arm for Singapore, Asean economies

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 07:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

[BENGALURU] Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said on Monday it has begun investing in the stocks of four large...

Nov 17, 2020 07:10 AM
Banking & Finance

China lines up banks for record euro-denominated government bond sale

[LONDON] China has hired a fleet of banks for what is likely to be its biggest ever euro-denominated international...

Nov 17, 2020 07:04 AM
Technology

Huawei to sell Honor brand to consortium of agents and dealers in bid to save supply chain

[SHENZHEN] Huawei Technologies is selling its budget brand smartphone unit Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents...

Nov 17, 2020 07:02 AM
Technology

Austrian privacy NGO takes on Apple over 'tracking code'

[VIENNA] An Austrian online privacy NGO said on Monday it was lodging complaints against Apple in two countries over...

Nov 17, 2020 07:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil leases

[NEW YORK] The Trump administration on Monday invited oil companies to choose proposed drilling territories as it...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Kissinger warns Biden of US-China catastrophe on scale of World War I

Foreigners hold dear to Singapore property

SIA's Covid cover for Singapore-HK flights may draw bubble flyers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for