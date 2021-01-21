You are here

Biden's inauguration a restoration of American democracy

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 1:35 PM
btnews@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

file7e58hjdx5pj2fkuj9aw.jpg
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (second left) with husband Douglas Emhoff and US President-elect Joe Biden (right) with wife Dr Jill Biden watch as a Covid-19 Memorial is lighted at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Jan 19, 2021 to honour the lives of those lost to Covid-19.
PHOTO: AFP

file7dcbv7w4hmvr3kwxkes.jpg
President Joe Biden took command of the US on Wednesday, vowing to save the union from the threats of a pandemic and Trumpism.
PHOTO: AFP

PRESIDENT Joe Biden took command of the US on Wednesday, vowing to save the union from the threats of a pandemic and Trumpism.

The new president cast the inauguration itself as a restoration, a restoration of American democracy after its violation on Jan 6. He reclaimed the Capitol as "...

