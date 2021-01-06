You are here
Biden's Secretary of State nominee says Hong Kong arrests 'assault on... universal rights'
[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Secretary of State blasted Hong Kong authorities for arresting some 50 opposition figures on Wednesday under a new national security law.
"The sweeping arrests of pro-democracy demonstrators are an assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights," Antony Blinken wrote on his verified Twitter account.
"The Biden-Harris administration will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing's crackdown on democracy," he added.
AFP
