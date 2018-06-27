Birkin bags, jewellery, cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak's residences worth up to RM1.1b: Police

Malaysia’s police on Wednesday revealed the value of items seized at several former premier Najib Razak’s residences to be between RM900 million (S$304 million) and RM1.1 billion (S$371 million).

Malaysian police seized cash and luxury items including jewellery and hangbags valued at over S$300 million from residences linked to ex-Malaysian premier Najib Razak.

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s police on Wednesday revealed the value of items seized at several former premier Najib Razak’s residences to be between RM900 million (S$304 million) and RM1.1 billion (S$371 million).

Police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the cash seized from 35 bags amounted to RM116.7 million in 26 currencies.

“It took us three days to calculate. We were assisted by 22 officers from Bank Negara,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He further revealed that out of the 72 large luggage bags seized, 25 contained jewellery such as diamonds, bangles and earrings.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

“About 12,000 jewelleries were seized worth RM440 million. Among them were 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,100 bangles, 2,800 pairs of earrings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras," he said.

“We took 16 days to count."

Datuk Seri Amar said the most expensive necklace is a RM6.4 million gold necklace with diamond.

The police also seized 567 luxury handbags, including high-grade counterfeits, worth RM51.3 million from 37 brands, including Hermes, Birkin and Chanel.

“The most expensive is RM1.6 million. We also seized 423 luxury watches from 100 brands - Rolex, Richard Mille and Chopard, worth RM78 million which took us eight days to count,” he said.

From three bags, police also confiscated 234 sunglasses from 34 brands - Cartier, Versace and Dior among others - worth RM374,000.

THE STRAITS TIMES