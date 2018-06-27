You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Birkin bags, jewellery, cash seized from ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak's residences worth up to RM1.1b: Police

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 12:11 PM

as-goods2706.jpg
Malaysia’s police on Wednesday revealed the value of items seized at several former premier Najib Razak’s residences to be between RM900 million (S$304 million) and RM1.1 billion (S$371 million).
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Cash, items seized from former Malaysian PM's residence
Malaysian police seized cash and luxury items including jewellery and hangbags valued at over S$300 million from residences linked to ex-Malaysian premier Najib Razak.
ST PHOTO: NADIRAH H. RODZI

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s police on Wednesday revealed the value of items seized at several former premier Najib Razak’s residences to be between RM900 million (S$304 million) and RM1.1 billion (S$371 million).

Police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the cash seized from 35 bags amounted to RM116.7 million in 26 currencies.

“It took us three days to calculate. We were assisted by 22 officers from Bank Negara,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He further revealed that out of the 72 large luggage bags seized, 25 contained jewellery such as diamonds, bangles and earrings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“About 12,000 jewelleries were seized worth RM440 million. Among them were 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,100 bangles, 2,800 pairs of earrings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras," he said.

“We took 16 days to count."

Datuk Seri Amar said the most expensive necklace is a RM6.4 million gold necklace with diamond.

The police also seized 567 luxury handbags, including high-grade counterfeits, worth RM51.3 million from 37 brands, including Hermes, Birkin and Chanel.

“The most expensive is RM1.6 million. We also seized 423 luxury watches from 100 brands - Rolex, Richard Mille and Chopard, worth RM78 million which took us eight days to count,” he said.

From three bags, police also confiscated 234 sunglasses from 34 brands - Cartier, Versace and Dior among others - worth RM374,000.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Chinese firms cash in on Xinjiang's growing police state

Airbnb, Uber woes show Japan does not share easily

Pentagon chief Mattis reduced to carrying out orders he dislikes

China's robust industrial profits keep trade war risks at bay for now

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

Huawei lobbies hard to allay Australia's security concerns

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

file70kb56jrfc31eegfvmkm.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

Jun 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore government keeps pace in residential land supply for H2 2018

ST_20170807_KGBEER07X_3329874 (1).jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain

Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Asiatravel.com, No Signboard, Viking Offshore & Marine, Ryobi Kiso

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening