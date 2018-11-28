You are here

Blast kills 22 near north China chemical plant: official

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 9:36 AM

An explosion and fire near a chemical factory left at least 22 people dead and 22 others injured in northern China on Wednesday, authorities said.
[BEIJING] An explosion and fire near a chemical factory left at least 22 people dead and 22 others injured in northern China on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident near Hebei Shenghua Chemical in Zhangjiakou, a city some 20km northwest of Beijing, also burned 50 large and small trucks, the local propaganda department said on its Weibo social media account.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment following the blast, which occurred at 12.41am, according to the statement.

The charred and smoking remains of trucks and cars were scattered on a road as firefighters worked at the scene, according to photos posted on Twitter by state broadcaster CGTN.

"On-site search and rescue work and investigation of the cause of the accident are still under way," the propaganda department said.

