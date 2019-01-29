Board changes at EDB

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Tuesday announced board changes at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), effective Feb 1.

Notably, CEO and chairman of IBM Asia Pacific, Harriet Green, was appointed as a new board member. Currently based in Singapore, Ms Green was previously general manager for IBM's Watson Internet of Things, customer engagement and education.

"Prior to joining IBM, Harriet was the CEO of the Thomas Cook Group where she led the successful global transformation and rebranding of the oldest name in leisure travel," MTI said.

Ms Green received an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) honour for her services to electronics in 2010. She is also the recipient of the Women in Technology Institute (WITI) award, and was inducted into the Women in Technology Hall of Fame in 2016.

Separately, four EDB board members were reappointed: Singapore Tourism Board's chairman Chaly Mah; Keppel Corp's CEO Loh Chin Hua; Singapore Exchange's CEO Loh Boon Chye; and, Insead's dean Professor Ilian Lubomirov Mihov.

EDB also announced the retirement of three members from its board upon completion of their terms on Jan 31: Blackstone Private Equity's senior operating partner Harish Manwani; Hitachi Transport System's vice-president and executive officer Ichiro Iino; and, IBM global managing director for AT&T Randy Issac Walker.