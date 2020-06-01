You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Bodies left on hospital beds as virus overwhelms Mumbai

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 4:47 PM

doc7atpr3p1apd15mr3fix8_doc7as9msg4ah3opq6dghc.jpg
The public health-care system in Mumbai, epicenter of India's worsening coronavirus outbreak, is overwhelmed as Covid-19 patients pour in and hospital staff work around the clock.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MUMBAI] Hospital wards with corpses left unattended in hallways. Patients asked to sleep on the floor until beds open up. A woman with brain damage who died because she was refused medical help until her family could prove she was virus-free.

The public health-care system in Mumbai,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Worst may be over for eurozone factories, recovery to be slow: PMI

408 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total to 35,292

Singapore looks to rely less on foreign workers after pandemic

Russia, after approving Japanese Covid-19 drug, to roll out 'game changer' next week

West Bank poor may double over pandemic: World Bank

Debates rage in Britain as some children go back to school

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 04:27 PM
Life & Culture

BT and ST organise star-studded virtual concert

THE Business Times and The Straits Times ...

Jun 1, 2020 04:24 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started the week with a bang Monday, rallying more than three per cent on relief that...

Jun 1, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Worst may be over for eurozone factories, recovery to be slow: PMI

[LONDON] Eurozone manufacturers appear to have passed their nadir, a survey showed on Monday, but activity is still...

Jun 1, 2020 04:11 PM
Banking & Finance

CIMB customers join forces to challenge bank on mortgage hike decision

A GROUP of CIMB’s housing loan customers – now 25 and counting – have joined forces to challenge the bank on its...

Jun 1, 2020 03:56 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares jump as US-China worries ease

[SEOUL] South Korean shares buoyed on Monday as the US President Donald Trump's threat against China over a national...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.