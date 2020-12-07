You are here
BoE's Haldane says consumer spending has come back at a 'real pace': Daily Mail
[BENGALURU] Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said consumer spending in Britain has come back at a "real pace", according to a British newspaper.
His comments to the Daily Mail come after the British parliament approved a system of regional Covid-19 restrictions for England last week, replacing a month-long stricter national lockdown.
Mr Haldane told the newspaper that people had accumulated around 100 billion pounds (S$179.25 billion)in "excess savings" during lockdowns and are already beginning to spend that.
"Consumer spending has come back at a real pace," Mr Haldane was quoted as saying.
"People are using their involuntarily-accumulated savings on a new house or a new car... there are plenty of those savings still to be used." Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and Mr Haldane said that it could deliver a boost to the British economy.
Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg
Your feedback is important to us
Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg
"There is plenty of scope there for the vaccine to release more of that pent-up demand," Mr Haldane was quoted as saying.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes