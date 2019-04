BOJ commits to very low rates at least through spring 2020, keeps policy steady

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and clarified its intention to keep interest rates very low for a prolonged period, committing to do so at least through around the spring of next year.

In a widely expected move, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at minus 0.1 per cent and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around zero per cent.

"The BOJ intends to maintain the current extremely low levels of short-term and long-term interest rates for an extended period of time, at least through around spring 2020," the BOJ said in a statement announcing its policy decision.

Until now, the BOJ did not have a specific time frame on how long it would maintain very low rates.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference at 3.30pm (2.30pm SGT) to explain the policy decision.

