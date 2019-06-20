You are here

Home > Government & Economy

BOJ holds fire on policy, warns of heightening global risks

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 11:10 AM

BP_Bank of Japan_200619_76.jpg
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday, preferring to save its dwindling ammunition for deeper economic troubles as a darkening global growth outlook prods major central banks to drop hints of additional stimulus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday, preferring to save its dwindling ammunition, as a darkening global growth outlook prompts other major central banks to drop hints of additional stimulus.

But the BOJ stressed anew that global risks were heightening, such as a rising tide of protectionism and uncertainty on how US economic policies will affect financial markets.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may use his post-meeting briefing to signal the central bank’s resolve to ease monetary policy further if global woes threaten to derail the economy’s moderate expansion.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term rate target at -0.1 per cent and a pledge to guide 10-year government bond yields around zero percent. It also kept intact a loose pledge to buy government bonds so the balance of its holdings increase by roughly 80 trillion yen (S$1.0 billion) per year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“Downside risks regarding overseas economies are big, so we must carefully watch how they affect Japan’s corporate and household sentiment,” the BOJ said in a statement announcing the policy decision.

Central banks across the globe are tilting towards easing as the escalating US-China trade war adds pressure on the slowing world economy, putting the BOJ under pressure to respond as well to growing risks to Japan’s recovery.

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady on Wednesday but signalled it was ready to battle risks by cutting rates beginning as early as next month. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi has also signaled the chance of more easing if inflation remains out of reach from the bank’s target.

Many Japanese policymakers, however, are wary of expanding stimulus any time soon, as years of heavy money printing have left them with little ammunition.

Japan’s economy expanded by an annualised 2.1 per cent in January-March but many analysts predict growth to slow in coming quarters as the US-China trade row hurts global trade. A scheduled sales tax hike in October may also curb consumption.

Annual core consumer inflation hit 0.9 per cent in April, remaining distant from the BOJ’s 2% target, despite years of massive and radical stimulus.

A Reuters poll released this week showed expectations of the BOJ’s next move have shifted amid growing concerns about the economic outlook.

For more than two years, a majority of economists surveyed have said its next policy change would be to tighten the money taps with an eye to “normalising” settings that have long been at crisis levels.

But now, half the analysts polled June 5-17 said the BOJ’s next step would be to ease even further.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump briefed on missile strike in Saudi Arabia, spokeswoman says

China's Xi arrives in Pyongyang for state visit

Australia's central bank flags lower rates in jobs hunt

From El Salvador to Texas, navigating the US asylum maze

Jilted by Trump, Xi and Kim seek upper hand before G-20 summit

Bond market screams at Fed: Don't dawdle on those rate cuts

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
4 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
5 Blockchain platform Zilliqa teams up with payments startup Xfers

Must Read

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Jun 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Fortune Reit, Yanlord Land, Pan Hong Holdings, USP Group

Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL prices S$200m four-year fixed rate notes at 2.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening